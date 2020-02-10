Trump ally Roger Stone deserves prison sentence of between 7-1/4 to 9 years, prosecutors say

Former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Federal prosecutors said Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump, deserves a prison sentence in the range of 7-1/4 to 9 years, according to a court filing Monday.

Stone, 67, was convicted in November of charges related to claims by special counsel Robert Mueller that he misled Congress about his contacts with the document disclosure group WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election, and to Stone's efforts to get his associate, comedian Randy Credico, to back up his lies.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended a range of 87-108 months in prison for Stone, which prosecutors said would be a fitting punishment.

Stone is due to be sentenced Feb. 20 in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. by Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

"Stone knew the gravity of the House Intelligence Committee's investigation when he obstructed it by giving false testimony and tampering with a witness," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo.

"Indeed, Stone acknowledged as much in his opening statement before the Committee. Stone chose — consciously, repeatedly, and flagrantly – to obstruct and interfere with the search for the truth on an issue of vital importance to all Americans," the memo said.

"This Court should impose a sentence that accurately reflects the value the judicial system places on the need to allow witnesses to testify truthfully without threat or interference, and the importance of testifying truthfully under oath."

Stone's sentence also needs to reflect the seriousness of his offense and the fact that he was fully aware of the crimes being committed, prosecutors argued.

"Stone's criminal conduct was not an act of desperation," the memo said. "Rather, his conduct was undertaken purposefully, by someone who knew exactly what he was doing."

Last month, Credico said in a letter to the judge that Stone does not deserve to go to prison despite having engaged in "lowbrow character attacks," spun "conspiracy tales" and threatened to steal the comedian's dog.

"I am writing to respectfully yet fervently implore you not to sentence Roger Stone to prison," wrote Credico in his letter to Jackson.

"It is not justice" to send Stone to prison, Credico wrote. "It is cruelty."

Credico had testified how Stone tried to get him to back up Stone's lies to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks.