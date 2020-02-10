Some retirees get by on just Social Security. Experts disagree on how many

About 40% of older Americans rely exclusively on Social Security for retirement income, according to recent research from the National Institute on Retirement Security.

It's an attention-grabbing statistic. And one expert in particular, Andrew Biggs, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, finds it hard to believe.

Much of the effort to reform Social Security comes down to numbers. Because the stakes for reform are so high, it's no surprise that researchers are also at odds.

The National Institute on Retirement Security's report specifically looked at respondents or households ages 60 and up who work fewer than 30 hours per week or not at all.

The research is based on 2014 data from the Survey of Income and Program Participation and the Social Security Administration Supplement on Retirement, Pensions and Related Content.

But Biggs at the American Enterprise Institute doubts that that many people really only have income from just Social Security.

Their numbers, according to Biggs, are actually much smaller, based on data from the Census Bureau.

"The share of people who only have Social Security is a lot smaller than you think it is," Biggs said."It's not 40%. It's 12%."

Among Biggs' complaints is that the National Institute on Retirement Security skews its data by taking individuals who are age 60 and over, which can include individuals on disability benefits. It also potentially overlooks individuals who are delaying retirement, he said.

Research from other sources, such as from the Census or the Social Security Administration, typically looks at individuals who are 65 and older.