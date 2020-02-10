Treasury yields move higher ahead of Trump's 2021 budget

U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning ahead of President Trump's new budget proposal. At 1:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5903%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0524%. President Donald Trump is due to present a new financial plan Monday. He is expected to cut foreign aid and reduce social safety-net programs for the fiscal year of 2021, provided that he is re-elected later this year.

Treasurys

In the meantime, traders continue to monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus. The death toll from the outbreak has reached 908 in mainland China and the total number of confirmed infections has hit 40,171 across the country. Businesses are still being affected by the outbreak though China has lifted some of the restrictions on work and travel. Airbnb, for example, has suspended bookings for all listings in Beijing until February 29. Chinese authorities lifted some coronavirus-related restrictions on work and travel, helping businesses resume work though overall sentiment was still jittery as the death toll from the epidemic climbed

Data, auctions