XPO announces new CFO, watches for coronoavirus impact

XPO Logistics tapped Wyndham Hotel's former Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner as its own finance chief, the company said Monday.

Wyshner, who was also the CFO of Avis Car Rental, will oversee the company's plans to sell or spin out some of its business units, the company said in announcing its fourth-quarter earnings results Monday. Wyshner, who was just promoted to be CFO of Wyndham in December, joins XPO on March 2.

"He will certainly be a key member of the team that is leading that review of strategic alternatives," said CEO Bradley Jacobs, "We were looking for a CFO with good relevant experiences. He's a well-rounded CFO, he's tested, proven, lots of experience in divestitures, asset sales and spinoffs"

The company's shares jumped by more than 3% in after-hours trading after reporting earnings that beat Wall Street expectations on profit, but missed on revenue.

Here's what Wall Street was expecting, versus what XPO reported, analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.12 adjusted, vs. $1.02 estimated

$1.12 adjusted, vs. $1.02 estimated Revenue: $4.14 billion, vs. $4.23 billion estimated

CEO Bradley Jacobs reiterated plans to keep the North American less-than-truckload unit, its shipping service for small loads, which earned 22% of overall revenue in 2019.

Jacobs also highlighted ten "cost and revenue" initiatives the company says has the potential to add $700 million to $1 billion in profit to its bottom line by 2022.