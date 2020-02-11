European markets set for higher open as coronavirus remains in focus

European shares are expected to rebound on Tuesday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and its effect on the global economy.

The FTSE 100 is set to open 42 points higher at 7,488, while Germany's DAX is expected to open 99 points higher at 13,595 and the French CAC is seen 35 points higher at 6,050, according to IG.

The new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected 42,638 people and killed 1,016 across mainland China, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

Many factories and businesses in the world's second largest economy have remained closed amid the crisis, which has led to hundreds of Chinese companies seeking billions in loans, according to Reuters. A Chinese government researcher warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak could shave 1 percentage point off of the country's full-year economic growth rate in 2020, the news agency also reported.

Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading regional gains on a rise of more than 1%. Chinese markets traded in mixed territory, with the Shanghai composite up 0.3% while the Shenzhen composite dipped below the flatline.

Back in Europe, several EU member states were plunged into fresh political uncertainty on Monday.

In Ireland, no party managed to secure a clear majority in the country's national election, with Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael closely tied for seats in parliament. Back in 2016, Irish lawmakers took 70 days to form a new government after an inconclusive election result.

Elsewhere, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Germany's CDU party widely expected to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor, announced on Monday she would not run for the top job.

Italy's fragile coalition also faced challenges on Monday, as former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose Italia Viva party is in a coalition with the 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party, threatened a no-confidence motion against his own justice minister, Reuters reported.

In corporate news, Chinese auto maker Geely announced plans to merge with sister company Volvo, with a view to list the new combined business in Hong Kong and Stockholm.

Airbus unveiled a new aircraft at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday, designed to cut carbon emissions by 20%.

On Monday, Italian lender UniCredit confirmed it would cut 6,000 jobs in Italy within four years amid talks with trade unions, Bloomberg reported.