Samsung's new folding phone has a screen that bends in half — it launches Feb. 14 for $1,380

Samsung announced the $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip during a press event in San Francisco on Tuesday. It's the company's second phone with a bendy screen, following the Galaxy Fold that launched last year. The Galaxy Fold broke when it was first given to reviewers, including CNBC, so Samsung took it back in and refined it before it was released to the public. It launches on Feb. 14 and will be available from AT&T, Sprint, Best Buy and through Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a different design than the Galaxy Fold. Instead of opening like a book to reveal a larger tablet-sized screen inside, the Galaxy Z Flip looks like a traditional phone but can fold in half into a smaller square. It's sort of like the old flip phones we used to carry, only larger and with a full touch screen inside. It can also stay propped at 90 degrees for things like video chat.