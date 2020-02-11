Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Facebook, Nvidia, Boston Beer & more

Pivotal downgraded Facebook and said it had concerns over the deterioration of the social media company's ad spending among other things.

"We are not making a short-term call about 1Q20 - it is not clear to us that the company is going to miss 1Q20 revenue estimates. We do think that 2H US ad numbers look a bit too high and that lacking something transformative, they certainly are for 2021. Campaign Bid Optimization should act as an ongoing tailwind for the business, but it was also in play during 4Q19, so it's not incremental. The prospective expansion of IG shopping could be additive, and would think it'd help 4Q, but we don't think transformative."