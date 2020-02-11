Watch: Top CDC official holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Dr. Anne Schuchat, a top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is holding a press conference in Washington on Tuesday about the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more people than SARS.

Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the CDC, is speaking at the National Press Club.

As of Tuesday, more than 43,100 cases of coronavirus have been reported in over two dozen countries, resulting in at least 1,018 deaths almost exclusively in China. The WHO declared the virus a global health emergency last month, a rare designation that helps the international agency mobilize financial and political support to contain the outbreak.

