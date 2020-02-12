If Merkel is forced out by her successor then German government will fall, coalition party warns

The German government's smaller coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), has said it could quit the alliance if Chancellor Angela Merkel is forced out of office by the new leader of her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The politician seen as Merkel's successor as leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, announced on Monday that she would step down from the CDU chair, creating a leadership vacuum at the top of the party and setting in motion a new leadership contest that's set to take place by the summer.

Merkel was expected to remain chancellor of Germany until her term in office ends in 2021 but if one of her political rivals is elected to the CDU leadership, it could be difficult for her to see out the full term.

The secretary general of the SPD, which is in a coalition with the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), said Wednesday that if Merkel is forced from the chancellorship, the party could pull out of the so-called "Grand Coalition." That could trigger a full general election, ahead of a vote scheduled to take place before October 2021.

"Angela Merkel is the incumbent chancellor. We went with her into this coalition. And with her we will also leave this coalition — regularly for the next election date," SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil said, according to Der Spiegel.