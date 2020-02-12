Goldman has a portfolio tracking hedge funds that is trouncing the market — Here's what's in it

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
It's been a volatile year so far and that's the environment where hedge funds are supposed to thrive. Goldman Sachs has a portfolio tracking this big money and it's off to a great start this year.
The so-called hedge fund "very important position" basket from Goldman is crushing the market in 2020, returning 7% this year. S&P is up about 4%. The portfolio contains the 50 stocks that appear most often on the top 10 holdings of fundamentally-driven hedge funds, according to Goldman.