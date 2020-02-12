Goldman has a portfolio tracking hedge funds that is trouncing the market — Here's what's in it

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, January 24, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

It's been a volatile year so far and that's the environment where hedge funds are supposed to thrive. Goldman Sachs has a portfolio tracking this big money and it's off to a great start this year.

The so-called hedge fund "very important position" basket from Goldman is crushing the market in 2020, returning 7% this year. S&P is up about 4%. The portfolio contains the 50 stocks that appear most often on the top 10 holdings of fundamentally-driven hedge funds, according to Goldman.