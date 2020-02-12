Former Adidas executive's company turns 'waste' NBA jerseys into upcycled merch that can sell out 'overnight'

Looptworks upcycles unusable NBA jerseys to create new gear for teams and the league to sell

Scott Hamlin, a former University of Oregon pole vaulter and decathlete, once had Olympic dreams but a pulled hamstring before the 1992 Olympic Trials dashed those hopes. Today, he's living his new dream working with some of the top companies in the world to take excess materials and produce sustainable products.

Hamlin's journey began at Adidas America in 1993, at that time he was just one of 20 employees in North America working for the German apparel company. During his time at Adidas, factories would invoice him for excess fabric, sparking his curiosity about this cost.

Hamlin discovered that 15% to 30% of fabric from the manufacturing process was being wasted, going to the incinerator, landfills or to third world countries, which often wipes out local manufacturing.

Hamlin eventually worked his way up to run the company's business in Brazil. His retail career continued at Jockey and the outdoor and travel apparel company Royal Robbins. All along the way, he was shocked at the amount of waste that was produced during the manufacturing process.

During that time, awareness about sustainability and the damage we were causing our environment was rising.

"I looked at this and thought, now is our chance to make meaningful change to an antiquated industry," he said in an interview.

Hamlin launched his Portland, Oregon, company Looptworks in 2009. Its mission is to "close the loop," by taking excess textiles and transforming them into other useful goods that include bags, accessories and clothing through a process called upcycling.

Looptworks' clients include Fortune 500 companies from nearly every industry but the business expanded into the National Basketball Association in 2016. Hamlin was approached by the Portland Trailblazers with jerseys that had been created but were now deemed waste.

"They came to us with jerseys of four players that were traded and they wanted us to create something for one of their green games," Hamlin said. The NBA has an initiative to generate awareness for protecting the environment.

Looptworks upcycled the materials to create a scarf, sling bag and dopp kits using about 250 jerseys. The company then sells back the finished product to the Trailblazers, who sell the items at their team store and online.

"When fans realized they were made from jerseys and are one of a kind, they sold out of all their units overnight," Hamlin said.