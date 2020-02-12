Trump to attend campaign fundraising event at Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison's Rancho Mirage estate, report says

President Donald Trump is expected to attend a campaign fundraising event at Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison's California estate next week, the Desert Sun reported Wednesday.

The event is set to take place at Ellison's Rancho Mirage estate on Feb. 19, which is less than two weeks before the Super Tuesday primary election, which includes California's primary.

Riverside County Republican Party Chair Jonathan Ingram told the Desert Sun that having the president visit the Coachella Valley had "immense value" for local Republicans.

"It's showing that he understands that California actually matters in respect to being a Republican and a conservative," Ingram said.

According to an invitation posted on the newspaper's website, the event will include a golf outing at Ellison's Porcupine Creek home. Supporters will have to pay $100,000 for the golf outing and to have their photo taken with the president. Supporters can pay $250,000 for a photo, golf outing, plus participation in a round table with the president.

Other names on the invite include RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC Co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., RNC Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with tech leaders during a trip to the San Francisco Bay Area last month, which had included Ellison, as well as Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.

