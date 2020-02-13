Bernie Sanders is saying 'millionaires' less often, one way his 2020 message has changed

As a Bernie Sanders basked in a New Hampshire primary win Tuesday night, he reeled off the familiar tenets of his "political revolution."

The speech after the Granite State helped to make Sanders the early favorite in the 2020 Democratic primary sounded familiar to those who have tracked the senator since he stormed on to the national stage during the 2016 election. The Vermont senator declared "health care is a human right, not a privilege." Sanders called to cancel student debt. He promised to take on Wall Street, drug makers and fossil fuel companies.

But it lacked one of the signature phrases voters have associated with Sanders and his Brooklyn accent: a knock on the "millionaires and billionaires" corrupting the U.S. political system. Recently, his rhetoric has focused more on the wealthier end of the U.S. populace.

"We're taking on billionaires and we're taking on candidates funded by billionaires," Sanders said.

As Sanders, himself a recently minted millionaire, brings his campaign to pivotal nominating contests in Nevada, South Carolina and beyond, he continues to drill into what he calls the corrosive influence of the wealthy and corporations on U.S. politics. Even so, he has tweaked parts of his message since his 2016 campaign.

After an insurgent run four years ago marked by criticism of the Democratic Party, he has made more calls for Democratic unity since the nominating contests started earlier this month. He has urged supporters to back whoever becomes the presidential nominee. Of course, parts of his 2020 campaign have also become more specific to Trump.

"We are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country," Sanders said after his New Hampshire victory.