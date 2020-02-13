Joe Biden to host over 250 donors from Wall Street, big business at NYC fundraisers – here's the guest list

Joe Biden is set to rally more than 250 Wall Street and big money donors Thursday at a pair of fundraisers in New York after his presidential campaign stumbled in Iowa and New Hampshire.
A guest list, first obtained by CNBC, shows that the events will draw some of the biggest names in the financial services community to Biden's side, despite his campaigns recent struggles. Biden landed in fifth place in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday and finished fourth in last week's Iowa caucuses.
Biden's campaign is expected to raise at least $1 million between the two gatherings.
The list shows names like former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, Centerview Partners' Alan Hartman, Citigroup executive Ray McGuire, Blackstone operating chief Jonathan Gray, Snap Chairman Michael Lynton, and former Obama economic advisor Jeffrey Zients, who is also the president of private equity firm Cranemere Group.
Attendees also include Goldman Sachs chief spokesman Jake Siewert, along with his wife, Christine Anderson, who is also the head of public affairs at Blackstone. Jonathan Henes, Sen. Kamala Harris' former national finance chair who is now backing Biden, and Mark Gallogly, a co-founder of Centerbridge Partners, are listed to attend.
The first gathering is set to take place at Sarabeth's restaurant earlier in the day in Manhattan and second the event will be at the nearby Wayfarer restaurant, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be named as these decisions are made in private. The guest list shows there will be at least 280 attendees split between the two events and each have contributed $2,800 to gain entrance. Nobody has dropped out of attending, these people noted.
There are many others who donated that same amount but could not attend, these people added.
A spokesman for Biden did not return a request for comment.
The fundraisers come at a key moment for Biden's campaign. They indicate that the former vice president still has the support and at least some confidence of big-money donors on Wall Street and in other industries. Biden is going to need to keep raking in the cash to have the necessary resources to win the South Carolina primary Feb. 29 and to perform well during the 14 primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3.
Biden came into the year 2020 with $8.9 million on hand, behind the totals for top rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Yet the donors' support might not be guaranteed for long. Many of the Thursday attendees have privately acknowledged that they would throw their support toward former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign if Biden didn't have success in the Nevada caucuses Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary.
The donors wouldn't have to spend any money to support Bloomberg directly. Bloomberg, who has a net worth of over $61 billion, has been self financing his operation.
Bloomberg, as CNBC first reported, huddled in December with some of the people who are slated to attend the Thursday events for Biden. At the time, Bloomberg and his team explained to the donors their anticipated path to victory. The Bloomberg team's pitch focused on the candidate's prospects for winning primaries in swing states Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Those states' primary contests are scheduled for March and April.
Biden, meanwhile, is looking for a comeback after being the de facto front-runner for much of the cycle leading up to the Iowa caucuses. His campaign signaled to donors on a Wednesday conference call that the former vice president will increase his presence on TV in order to have better luck getting his message out to voters.
On Thursday, Biden told "The View" that he's been raising $400,000 online per day since the beginning of February.
Guest list for Biden's New York fundraisers:
First event
Richard Aftanas
Roger Altman
Frank Aquila
Sharyar Aziz
Matt Barbey
Oksana Barbey
Matt Bershadker
Dan Boyle
Charles Bronfman
Sam Butler
David Caplan
Evan Chesler
Neil Chriss
Daniel Ciporin
Ric Clark
Todd Davison
Mike DelGuidice
David Dwek
Daniel Ebenstein
Blair Effron
Caryn Effron
Craig Effron
Dawn Effron
Drew Effron
Sandra Effron
Howard Ellin
William Etkin
Andrew Feldstein
Philip Gelston
Alex Glantz
Arlene Goldman
Steve Goldman
Stephen Gordon
David Greenwald
John Hall
Jay Hallik
Alan Hartman
Jon Henes
David Hess
Judy Hiltz
Will Hiltz
Robert Ivanhoe
Jason Kanner
David Kappos
Robert Kasdin
Jurate Kazickas
Lee Kempler
Michael Kempner
Robert Kindler
Mike Klain
Ron Klain
Jonathan Knee
Stewart Kohl
Eve Konstan Mothner
Marc Lasry
Jack Levy
Mark London
John Lorenz
Daniel Lubetzky
Michelle Lubetzky
Jamie Alter Lynton
Michael Lynton
Jim MacGilvray
John Mack
Peter May
Joseph McGeehin
Raymond McGuire
Terence Meehan
Lewis Miller
Cheryl Minikes
Michael Minikes
Bruce Mosler
Jason Mudrick
Charles Myers
Olivia Myers
Kamesh Nagarajan
Tom Nides
Ioanna Niejelow
Deidre O'Connor
Alan Patricof
Laura Paulson
Suzanne Peck
Courtney Phillips
Roland Phillips
Kathy Pike
Richard Plepler
Joe Quinlan
Deepak Raj
Courtney Ratner
Iván Rebolledo
Rodrigo Ribadeneira
Judith Rodin
Robert Rooney
Marvin Rosen
Richard Rothman
Gretchen Rubin
Jamie Rubin
Faiza Saeed
Omar Saeed
Purna Saggurti
Paul Saunders
Linda Sawyer
Curtis Schenker
George Schoen
Robert Schumer
Jon Selib
Glen Siegel
Jeffrey Siegel
Victor Sierra
Douglas Silverman
Jeffrey Silverman
Mark Silverschotz
Addie Slater
Daniel Slifkin
Leila Straus
Dan Tishman
Ercument Tokat
Al Tylis
Christine Varney
Paul Verkuil
Stephen Volk
Jon Weber
Brooke Weiner
Ross Weiner
Seth Weintrob
Jane Whitney Gruson
Steve Zelin
Damien Zoubek
Second event
Maria Allwin
Barry Alperin
Miriam Alperin
Christine Anderson
Matt Anderson
Maria Cristina
Jeff Aronson
Shari Aronson
Jim Attwood
Dick Beattie
Rick Beinecke
Georgette Bennett
Michael Borkowski
Jason Boxer
Lucia Boxer
Christopher Brody
Anthony Cacioppo
Cathy Callender
Alexandra Cart
Dale Cendali
Amy Cenicola
John Ceriale
Madison Cerniglia
John Chamberlain
Lewis Clayton
Jeffrey Cohen
Lisa Cohler
Isobel Coleman
Struan Coleman
Michael Coles
Richard Coles
Nigel Dawn
Chris DeLong
Michelle DeLong
James Dinan
Rob Dyson
Douglas Eisenberg
Wendy Eisenberg
David Ellen
Judy Evnin
Tony Evnin
Mindy Falk
Kenneth Farrell
Michael Feldberg
Steven Feldman
Michael Feroli
Sarah Francois-Poncet
Jay Freedman
Steven Friedman
Mark Gallogly
Ben Golub
Cindy Golub
Barry Gosin
Michael Granoff
Jon Gray
Mindy Gray
Jeff Gural
Amb. Jane Hartley
Brooke Hartley
Devin Hartley
James Hartley
Joan Hartley
Donald Hastings
John Heimann
Risa Heller
Marife Hernandez
Rachel Hines
David Hirsh
Nelda Hirsh
Monica Hottenrott
Elizabeth Dater Jennings
Aaron Jungreis
Ruthie Jungreis
Matt Kabaker
Brad Karp
Michael Kasper
Alex Katz
Gregory Katz
Jonathan Keller
Bilal Khan
Cameron Koffman
Lance Korman
Corina Larkin
Nigel Larkin
Michael Lascher
Ruth Lazarus
Denise LeFrak
David Levine
Jeffrey Lin
Nathaniel Litchman
Jim MacGilvray
Lynne MaGuire
Tracy Maitland
Edgar Masinter
Margery Masinter
John McCormick
Maggie McCormick
Damon Meyer
William Miller
Barbara Moore
Richard Moore
Kevin Moran
Ioanna Niejelow
Kiran Paranjpe
Alan Patricof
Evan Pepper
David Peterson
Peter Cary Peterson
Leonard Polonsky
Leonard Potter
Billy Rahm
Elihu Rose
Susan Rose
David Rosewater
Mary Rosewater
Paige Ross
Richard Salomon
John Savarese
Lynn Savarese
Henry Schacht
Nancy Schacht
Richard Schaps
Michael Schlein
James Schlosstein
Norman Selby
Charles Selden
David Siegel
Jake Siewert
John Simkiss
Jay Snyder
Amb. Carl Spielvogel
Barbaralee Spielvogel
Tracy Stein
Ellen Strickler
Bill Sussman
Elina Tetelbaum
Lizzie Tisch
Weston Tucker
Christopher Turner
Frances Ulmer
Emeka Umahi
Anastasia Vournas
Catherine Wachtel
Jonathan Wachtel
Herbert Wachtell
Svetlana Wachtell
Jeffrey Walker
Teresa Waterman
Emanuel Weintraub
Sarah Westby Hartley
Leslie Williams
Sharon Wurtzel
Mark Yockey
Steven Zalesin
Miriam Zeskind
Jeff Zients