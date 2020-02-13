Skip Navigation
Joe Biden to host over 250 donors from Wall Street, big business at NYC fundraisers – here's the guest list

Brian Schwartz@schwartzbCNBC
Key Points
  • Joe Biden is set to rally more than 250 Wall Street and big money donors Thursday at a pair of fundraisers in New York after his presidential campaign stumbled in Iowa and New Hampshire.
  • A guest list, first obtained by CNBC, shows that the events will draw some of the biggest names in the financial services community to Biden's side, despite his campaigns recent struggles.
  • Biden's campaign is expected to raise at least $1 million between the two gatherings.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the crowd during a South Carolina campaign launch party on February 11, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford | Getty Images

A guest list, first obtained by CNBC, shows that the events will draw some of the biggest names in the financial services community to Biden's side, despite his campaigns recent struggles. Biden landed in fifth place in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday and finished fourth in last week's Iowa caucuses.

The list shows names like former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, Centerview Partners' Alan Hartman, Citigroup executive Ray McGuire, Blackstone operating chief Jonathan Gray, Snap Chairman Michael Lynton, and former Obama economic advisor Jeffrey Zients, who is also the president of private equity firm Cranemere Group.

Attendees also include Goldman Sachs chief spokesman Jake Siewert, along with his wife, Christine Anderson, who is also the head of public affairs at Blackstone. Jonathan Henes, Sen. Kamala Harris' former national finance chair who is now backing Biden, and Mark Gallogly, a co-founder of Centerbridge Partners, are listed to attend.

The first gathering is set to take place at Sarabeth's restaurant earlier in the day in Manhattan and second the event will be at the nearby Wayfarer restaurant, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be named as these decisions are made in private. The guest list shows there will be at least 280 attendees split between the two events and each have contributed $2,800 to gain entrance. Nobody has dropped out of attending, these people noted.

There are many others who donated that same amount but could not attend, these people added.

A spokesman for Biden did not return a request for comment.

The fundraisers come at a key moment for Biden's campaign. They indicate that the former vice president still has the support and at least some confidence of big-money donors on Wall Street and in other industries. Biden is going to need to keep raking in the cash to have the necessary resources to win the South Carolina primary Feb. 29 and to perform well during the 14 primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Biden came into the year 2020 with $8.9 million on hand, behind the totals for top rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Bloomberg looms over Biden

Yet the donors' support might not be guaranteed for long. Many of the Thursday attendees have privately acknowledged that they would throw their support toward former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign if Biden didn't have success in the Nevada caucuses Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary.

The donors wouldn't have to spend any money to support Bloomberg directly. Bloomberg, who has a net worth of over $61 billion, has been self financing his operation.

Bloomberg, as CNBC first reported, huddled in December with some of the people who are slated to attend the Thursday events for Biden. At the time, Bloomberg and his team explained to the donors their anticipated path to victory. The Bloomberg team's pitch focused on the candidate's prospects for winning primaries in swing states Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Those states' primary contests are scheduled for March and April.

Biden, meanwhile, is looking for a comeback after being the de facto front-runner for much of the cycle leading up to the Iowa caucuses. His campaign signaled to donors on a Wednesday conference call that the former vice president will increase his presence on TV in order to have better luck getting his message out to voters.

On Thursday, Biden told "The View" that he's been raising $400,000 online per day since the beginning of February.

VIDEO5:5305:53
What could be next for Joe Biden's presidential candidacy post NH
The Exchange

