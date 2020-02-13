20-something Delane Parnell's PlayVS expands by locking in deal with Tencent-owned Riot Games

The growth of esports led to a broader discussion about creating a path for young gamers to become esports athletes. And the expansion of one startup at the heart of it all speaks to an increasing demand for this "path to pro" to emerge.

This week, PlayVS —an esports competition platform that primarily focuses on bringing esports to high schools —announced an multi-year partnership with Tencent-owned Riot Games to be the exclusive provider of competitive high school League of Legends in the United States.

The partnership comes less than a month after PlayVS inked a partnership with Fortnite publisher Epic Games to bring Fortnite competitions to high schools and colleges across the country as well.

Both partnerships basically give young players a taste of competition in two of the biggest and most-watched games in the esports industry, which research firm Newzoo had predicted would generate more than $1 billion in revenue in 2019.