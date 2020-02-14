China writes off 108 deaths in Hubei, citing double-counting error in province

The view of the Wuhan Keting in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province started converting three existing venues, including a gymnasium and an exhibition center, into hospitals to receive patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the headquarters for the epidemic control said late Monday.

BEIJING — China's health commission said Friday it removed 108 deaths from the total figure due to a double-count in Hubei province, the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The pneumonia-causing virus has killed a total of 1,380 people in mainland China as of the end of Thursday, the commission said in its Chinese-language daily online report.

In parentheses after the death count, the statement added, per a CNBC translation: "Because of duplicated Hubei province statistics, 108 are written off."

The National Health Commission had reported 1,367 cumulative deaths as of midnight Wednesday, following Hubei's report of 242 additional deaths from the virus that day.

Friday's report is the second day in a row the province's data has caused major changes to a nationwide figure. And it adds to doubts many have about the accuracy of the data. On Thursday, a senior administration official told CNBC the White House does "not have high confidence in the information coming out of China" regarding the count of coronavirus cases.