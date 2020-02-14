Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, BlackRock, Beyond Meat & more

Deutsche Bank downgraded the investment management company mainly on valuation.

:With 4Q19 being one of the best earnings seasons for traditional asset managers in recent memory, we think the rally may pause for at least the near-term, especially with fundamentals remaining quite challenged, aside from positive markets. With this view, we also downgrade BlackRock from Buy to Hold, as the stock has approached our price target and we see the risk/return profile as less compelling."