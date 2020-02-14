Skip Navigation
German economy stagnates in fourth quarter on weaker consumption

A worker at the Siemens gas turbine factory on January 8, 2010 in Berlin, Germany.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images

The German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter as both private consumption and state spending lost momentum, preliminary data showed on Friday.

On the year, gross domestic product in Europe's largest economy expanded by 0.4% from October through December after a 0.6% expansion in the previous three months, seasonally adjusted figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% expansion quarter-on-quarter and a 0.4% expansion year-on-year in seasonally adjusted terms.