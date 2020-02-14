Tesla prices its secondary offering at $767 a share,

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during a ceremony at the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Tesla priced its secondary common stock offering at $767 a share, the company said on Friday, in a move that will likely largely be seen as a success since it is only a slight discount to its previous closing price.

The company said on Friday it had sold 2.65 million shares at that price, which is a 4.6% discount to its Thursday close. CEO Elon Musk will buy $10 million in the offering and Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison will purchase $1 million worth in the offering, the company said.

The shares fell just 1.6% in premarket trading Friday, one day after the stock jumped nearly 5% on news of the offering, a surprise move higher that showed the optimism around the Musk-driven stock. The shares are up 92% this year alone through Thursday.