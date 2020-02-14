The biggest US mall owner is doubling down on retail even as the industry struggles

Shoppers walk through the King of Prussia mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Simon Property Group is on a buying spree as America's mall operators grapple with declining foot traffic and some struggle to keep their doors open.

The biggest mall owner in the U.S. is close to wrapping up an $81 million deal to rescue teen apparel retailer Forever 21 out of bankruptcy court, the same week it announced its plans to acquire rival mall owner Taubman in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

With Taubman, Simon is doubling down on its thesis that the best and most profitable malls in America will survive, analysts say. And in buying Forever 21, Simon is proving it has the strong balance sheet to make a risky bet or two. As of Dec. 31, Simon had over $7.1 billion of liquidity, including cash on hand.

"We have zigged when others have zagged," Simon CEO David Simon told analysts during a call earlier this month.

The news comes as America's mall owners are faced with some of the most pressure they have ever seen, with retail store closures mounting and bankruptcies rising as more consumers shop online from their couches. Investors fear that as store closures pile up, the real estate owners won't be able to fill spaces quickly enough, losing out on rent income.

Macerich shares are down nearly 48% from a year ago, Washington Prime Group shares are down almost 50%, and CBL's stock has tanked 68%.

Simon shares are down about 24% over the past 12 months. The real estate owner has a market cap of about $44.8 billion.