Ubisoft's $3 million tournament shows why game publishers are betting big on esports

A $3 million prize pool is on the line for gamers this weekend as Ubisoft's annual Six Invitational kicks off. It's an event that not only celebrates the Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege game, but also how Ubisoft has used Electronic Sports (esports) to transition its business into a more modern "games as a service" model that's become a huge revenue driver for game publishers. Here's a little history of how the invitational came to be, and why esports events are important to game publishers.

Rainbow Six

Ubisoft has been releasing titles under the Rainbow Six games since 1999. But up until 2015, the franchise was primarily a narrative-based shooter that was focused on a single-player experience. That year, the publisher released Rainbow Six Siege, which Ubisoft's senior vice president of marketing and customer experience, Tony Key, said was an attempt to reboot a series that had fallen into a "creative hole." At that time, much of the gaming industry had also moved towards a service model for games where consumers pay for subscriptions and in-game content. Rainbow Six developers decided to lean into the game's multiplayer elements and to create a Rainbow Six entry that hinged on new kind of service model. Much of that involved a constant rollout of fresh content, in this case new "operators" (characters in the game) and new maps. Consistent content updates are important for publishers who want players to stay engaged and spending money. That ultimately paid off for Siege. "It was the first time [at Ubisoft] where there were more people playing a game 8 months to a year out," Key told CNBC. "We realized [what it was like] to run a service."

The Six Invitational

