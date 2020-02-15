These five S&P 500 stocks have the highest number of buy ratings on the Street

Call them Wall Street's sweethearts. Five stocks in the S&P 500 have amassed the highest number of "buy" ratings from Wall Street firms, making them analysts' most-loved plays. But of the five — usual suspects Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook as well as Salesforce and PayPal — one looks much more attractive that the rest, market analysts Craig Johnson and Boris Schlossberg said in a Friday interview on CNBC's "Trading Nation." Stocks with the most buy ratings, ranked: Amazon: 45 buys Alphabet: 42 buys Facebook: 42 buys Salesforce: 39 buys PayPal: 36 buys "Starting with a caveat that I think that everything is grossly overvalued at this point, I still like PayPal very, very much here because I think it is just an amazing execution story," said Schlossberg, who is managing director of forex strategy at BK Asset Management and also the co-founder of BKForex.com.

"It's literally the stock of the decade."

With strong organic user growth, the rise of its peer-to-peer payment app Venmo and its recent acquisition of online deal-finding app Honey, PayPal is set to "get more and more dominant" in the financial technology space, the strategist said. "It's literally the stock of the decade going forward, in my opinion," Schlossberg said. "As a company, it has become the predominant place for e-commerce and web settlement and is now really building a great platform for person-to-person and business-to-business payments. So, therefore, it is going to produce just [a] tremendous amount of forward growth." Still, Schlossberg wasn't convinced now was the right time for investors to pile full force into PayPal. "To me, the stock is very expensive," he said. "I wouldn't want to chase it here. I'd be a scale-down buyer. I'd buy maybe half a position or a quarter-position here, or just sell puts until I got to about 10 or 15% below current price. But from that point on, I think it could be a very good long-term hold." PayPal shares closed at $122.99 on Friday, up over 2% for the day after hitting an all-time high.

"In an age of high tech, it's the high touch that really matters."