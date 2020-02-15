Coronavirus live updates: France confirms first death outside of Asia

Chinese officials on Saturday reported 2,641 new coronavirus cases and 143 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

All times below are in U.S. Eastern Standard Time.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) released a notice on Saturday that encouraged banks to strengthen loans to the manufacturing sector at better rates, and give better financial services for businesses producing protective gear to combat the virus.

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist died of the virus in France, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday. The man was from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the outbreak, and arrived in France on Jan. 16. He was hospitalized since Jan. 25.

The man's daughter also has the virus and was also hospitalized in Paris, but will be discharged soon, the health minister said.

It's the first death that's been confirmed in Europe and the fourth from the virus outside of mainland China. France has 11 confirmed cases of the virus.