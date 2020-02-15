Defense Secretary Esper 'reluctant' to call Taliban truce a victory

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper holds an end of year press conference at the Pentagon on December 20, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNBC he was "reluctant" to call the temporary truce agreement Washington reached with the Taliban on Friday a victory or a loss.

The truce agreement that the U.S. reached with the Taliban was a plan for "a reduction in violence" in Afghanistan, Esper told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Saturday. Calling for negotiations to begin between Afghans on opposing sides of the conflict next month, the truce represents a breakthrough after more than 18 years of war.

Asked whether it was a triumph for the U.S., Esper said: "I'm reluctant to call things victories or losses, but I think it's the way forward. It enables us to reduce our footprint, our presence in Afghanistan going forward. I think it's most important for the Afghan people ... they deserve better than what they've had."

He said that if the "Taliban live up to their end of the deal" this "sets the stage for us to consider the peace agreement."

This would see the U.S. withdraw some of its military presence in Afghanistan, reducing troops down to around 8,600, Esper said. There are around 13,000 U.S. troops reportedly in Afghanistan currently. The peace deal would also call for a nationwide cease-fire and a pledge from the Taliban to not host terrorist groups like Al Qaeda.