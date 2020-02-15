Pompeo says criticism of Trump's 'America First' policy doesn't 'reflect reality'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo adresses the audience on the podium during the 56th Munich Security Conference in Munich on February 15, 2020.

MUNICH — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday defended the United States' foreign policy approach and dismissed criticisms that the Trump administration disregards international alliances.

"I'm happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly exaggerated. The West is winning, and we're winning together," Pompeo said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Pompeo's remarks come a day after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier took an indirect swipe at President Donald Trump's "America First" campaign and warned that the United States would prioritize its own interests first at the expense of allies.

"Our closest ally, the United States of America, under the current administration, rejects the very concept of the international community," he said. "'Great again' but at the expense of neighbors and partners," Steinmeier added without naming Trump but referring to his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

"Thinking and acting this way hurts us all," he said.