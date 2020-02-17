It's a 'security imperative' that women are part of the global peace process, says UAE ambassador to the UN

A Tunisian female protester waves the flag of Palestine as she attends a national march held on the main avenue Habib Bourguiba to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan on February 05, 2020.

Including women in the global peace process is both the "right thing" to do and the "smart thing" to do, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations said this week.

"Absolutely, it's a security imperative today," Lana Nusseibeh told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.

"It's clear for us as the UAE ... that women form part of the peace and security continuum," she said at the Global Women's Forum Dubai.

That's why the country is an "avid supporter" of the U.N. Security Council resolution that mandates the involvement of women in the world's peace and security architecture, she said.

Nusseibeh said, however, that there aren't enough women who are negotiators or mediators in peace solutions at the moment.

"I think you see that correlates directly to the length of how long peace agreements last," she said. "They would last 35 years or longer with women around the table; they are now lasting five years or less because women are not consistently around the table."

According to U.N. Women, direct female participation in peace negotiations increases the "sustainability and the quality of peace."

"Not only is it the right thing to do – so it's a moral imperative – but it's the smart thing to do in terms of your foreign policy to lift women up, empower women," Nusseibeh said.