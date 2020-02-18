Apple shares slide after coronavirus guidance warning as its global suppliers are hammered

Apple shares fell over 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after it warned that it does not expect to meet its own guidance for the March quarter because of the impact from the new coronavirus.

The outbreak of the virus, which has killed over 1,800 people, also led to China's new year holiday being extended and factories and retail stores being shut for a longer period of time.

Apple said there was "a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated" pointing to issues around its supply and demand.

The U.S. technology giant has large exposure to China with around 15% of revenue coming from the region and most of its products, including the lucrative iPhone, being made there.

Apple said all its manufacturing facilities have re-opened in China but are "ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated" leading to "iPhone supply shortages."

All of its retail stores have been closed with some still remaining shut. The ones that have opened again are operating in a limited way with "very low customer traffic" which has hit demand.