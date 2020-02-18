Skype co-founder's VC firm just raised an $820 million fund to back European start-ups

The partners of European venture capital firm Atomico. Atomico

Atomico, the venture capital firm founded by Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstrom, has raised $820 million for a new fund — the biggest since it was set up by the billionaire in 2006. The firm plans to cash in on the ongoing "renaissance" in Europe's tech sector, according to Siraj Khaliq, an investment partner for Atomico. Khaliq noted the rise of so-called unicorns — privately-held tech firms valued at $1 billion or more — in the continent over the past decade. In 2014, Europe was home to just 22 unicorns, according to Atomico's own data, while today there are over 100 across the region. "Now the talent exists here, the mentorship exists here. All these key ingredients you need for European success stories actually exist," Khaliq told CNBC in an interview. "It's not to say we can't be better, but we're really on the track." Khaliq was formerly founder of Silicon Valley agriculture data firm The Climate Corporation — which Atomico had invested in — but left the U.S. after it was acquired by Monsanto for $1.1 billion.

'Oversubscribed'

Atomico said the latest fundraise was "oversubscribed," closing above its target of $750 million and attracting investment from a range of institutional investors. The firm declined to disclose the names of its limited partners, but said it included pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as the founders of European start-ups Adyen, Klarna and TransferWise. This latest investment vehicle takes Atomico's total assets under management to $2.7 billion. European VCs have been on a tear in recent months, raising hundreds of millions of dollars to back non-Silicon Valley tech firms. Revolut backer Balderton Capital raised a $400 million fund in November, while not long after early Spotify investor Northzone closed its own $500 million fund. Last year, start-ups in Europe managed to raise well over $30 billion, according to multiple data trackers, thanks to an increase in the number of so-called $100 million "mega-rounds." The continent has seen an uptick in interest from U.S. and Asian tech investors, a trend that's given European VCs impetus to remain competitive.