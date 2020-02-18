Here's what every major analyst had to say about Apple's big coronavirus warning

(This story is for subscribers only.)

Apple surprised Wall Street by announcing it wouldn't meet its second-quarter revenue guidance due to the deadly coronavirus in China. Most analysts on Monday urged investors to remain calm and said it was a buying opportunity for clients.

The tech giant said there could be global iPhone supply shortages as the virus has resulted in the company keeping its China factories shuttered longer than anticipated alongside many store closings. The company had also previously given a wider range of guidance in its first-quarter earnings report in January due to the coronavirus uncertainty.

The virus continues to cause uncertainty and havoc on various parts of the market with Apple being the latest company to warn shareholders about the consequences of the deadly illness.

Shares of the company were down 3.35% in premarket trading.

Here's what else Apple analysts are saying about the company's revenue guidance announcement: