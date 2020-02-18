Federal Reserve's Robert Kaplan sees no changes in interest rates this year

Though he expects the U.S to experience "solid" growth this year, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said interest rates should remain where they are.

The central banker, in an essay released Tuesday morning, backed the wait-and-see approach that his fellow voters on the Federal Open Market Committee have adopted. Officials at the past two meetings have voted to hold the line on rates after approving three 25-basis-point cuts in 2019 as part of a "mid-cycle adjustment" aimed at stabilizing the economy.

"It is my view that, based on my base-case outlook for the U.S. economy, the current setting of the federal funds rate at 1.5 to 1.75 percent is roughly appropriate," Kaplan wrote.

He disclosed that his dot in the Fed's "dot plot" of individual members' rate expectations released each quarter indicated in December that he believes no rate moves are warranted this year.

That is at odds with market expectations — futures traders see a 72% chance of a quarter-point cut by September and a 49% probability for an additional move lower before the end of the year, according to the CME's FedWatch tracker.