Judge will sentence Roger Stone on Thursday, but could postpone punishment pending bid for new trial

Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, arrives to federal court in Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2019.

The federal judge in Roger Stone case said Tuesday that she will still sentence the Republican operative for multiple crimes on Thursday, but may postpone imposing the terms of that punishment on the longtime friend of President Donald Trump pending resolution of his request for a new trial.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during a conference call with Stone's lawyers and prosecutors that she thought "delaying the sentence would not be a prudent thing."

Stone's lawyers last week filed a motion seeking a new trial on the heels of disclosures that the jury forewoman in Stone's trial had a history of anti-Trump social media posts.

Stone was convicted at trial last fall of lying to Congress about his contacts during the 2016 presidential election with the document disclosure group WikiLeaks. He also was convicted of trying to tamper with a witness, the comedian Randy Credico, whom he pressured to endorse his lies.

Early last week, the trial prosecutors in the case urged Jackson to sentence Stone to between seven to nine years in prison.

Trump condemned that suggestion shortly after it became public.

A day after the first sentencing recommendation, the Justice Department, at the direction of Attorney General William Barr, filed a new sentencing proposal with Jackson, calling for a prison term that was significantly lower.

An attorney for Stone did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Jackson's decision to move forward with the scheduled sentencing.

