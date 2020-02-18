Singapore sets aside $4 billion to help businesses and households amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore on Tuesday said it has set aside 5.6 billion Singapore dollars ($4.02 billion) in the coming year to help businesses and households tide through the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Southeast Asian country has reported one of the highest numbers of coronavirus — now known as COVID-19 — infections outside China. As of Monday noon, Singapore has had 77 confirmed cases, 24 of which have been discharged, said its Ministry of Health.

"The outbreak will certainly impact our economy," said Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's deputy prime minister and finance minister, in his speech outlining the country's budget.

In addition, Heng said a planned increase in the goods and services tax will be pushed back. The Singapore government had wanted to raise the GST from the current 7% to 9% between 2021 and 2025.

The minister also announced another 800 million Singapore dollars to support the fight against the virus, with the bulk of of the funds going to the health ministry.

The additional challenge that the coronavirus outbreak poses followed an economically difficult year for Singapore. The trade-dependent economy had to contend with the U.S.-China trade war and a slump in global demand for semiconductors — one of its main exports — in the past year.