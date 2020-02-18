Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, World Wrestling, American Eagle & more

(This story is for subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla but said it still expects a challenging first quarter. The firm also raised its bull case target to $1,200 from $650.
"We believe investors should expect a very challenging 1Q, with our bull case moving to expansionary mode on battery capacity. We raise our target to $500 from $360 & recast our bull case to $1,200, which is based on aggressive unit volume outcomes that may push the limits of both demand and capacity to supply."

Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling and said it sees a more "favorable " risk/reward.
"We raise our WWE rating from Equalweight to Overweight. We now see a more favorable risk / reward. We believe sentiment is negative and longer-term media rights & engagement opportunities are largely unchanged. We believe WWE is reinvesting back into the business, looking at 'transformative' strategic options which could have better outcomes than current Street models, and see negative capital allocation outcomes as less likely after 4Q19 results."