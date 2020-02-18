Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, World Wrestling, American Eagle & more

SpaceX founder Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2, 2019.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla but said it still expects a challenging first quarter. The firm also raised its bull case target to $1,200 from $650.

"We believe investors should expect a very challenging 1Q, with our bull case moving to expansionary mode on battery capacity. We raise our target to $500 from $360 & recast our bull case to $1,200, which is based on aggressive unit volume outcomes that may push the limits of both demand and capacity to supply."

