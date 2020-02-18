Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, World Wrestling, American Eagle & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
SpaceX founder Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2, 2019.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $360

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla but said it still expects a challenging first quarter. The firm also raised its bull case target to $1,200 from $650.

"We believe investors should expect a very challenging 1Q, with our bull case moving to expansionary mode on battery capacity. We raise our target to $500 from $360 & recast our bull case to $1,200, which is based on aggressive unit volume outcomes that may push the limits of both demand and capacity to supply."

Read more about this call here.

Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling to 'overweight' from 'equal weight'

Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling and said it sees a more "favorable " risk/reward.

"We raise our WWE rating from Equalweight to Overweight. We now see a more favorable risk / reward. We believe sentiment is negative and longer-term media rights & engagement opportunities are largely unchanged. We believe WWE is reinvesting back into the business, looking at 'transformative' strategic options which could have better outcomes than current Street models, and see negative capital allocation outcomes as less likely after 4Q19 results."