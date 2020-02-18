Workday shares jump after Leon Cooperman says he bought the stock

Leon Cooperman at the 2019 Delivering Alpa conference in New York on Sept. 19. 2019.

Shares of Workday climbed on Tuesday when billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said he had taken a stake in the company.

Cooperman, the founder of Omega Advisors, spoke Tuesday with CNBC's Scott Wapner on the "Halftime Report." He said his company bought into Workday when it was at about $140 per share. The stock opened at just under $197 per share on Tuesday, spiking to more than $199 per share after Cooperman announced his position.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

