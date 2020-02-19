Add surging Plug Power to the list of stocks seeing big speculative trading right now

Shares of Plug Power are surging, and social media users are weighing in on the stock on popular sites including Reddit, putting it among the ranks of other often discussed and speculative trading names like Tesla and Virgin Galactic.

On Wednesday, absent any news such as quarterly earnings results that could conceivably drive the stock higher, shares of Plug Power rose more than 9%, after gaining 9.7% on Tuesday. In the last 6 months the stock has jumped 137%. In the last year, shares are up 212%.

It was among the top 10 trending tickers on the CNBC app along with Tesla and Virgin Galactic.

"I cashed on SPCE, got out a little early but had huge gains. And I'm in the haul for PLUG," Reddit user kashflowz said, while Heydanu wrote "Sold of 50% SPCE for a big win. Bought a lot of PLUG." User Letsdothisfish simply said "PLUG TO THE MOON."

Fidelity told CNBC that Plug Power was the 23rd most bought stock among retail investors on Wednesday, which is notable given the company's $1.48 billion market cap.

In the options market, trader Jon Najarian said he's seen an upswing in call activity for the stock.

"The volume has certainly exploded since December, when the daily call activity was 7900 calls per day. Last month that average turnover when up to 17,350 per day," he said.