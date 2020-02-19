Mike Bloomberg has a rocky history with unions – here's how it could affect the Democratic primary campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg gestures while speaking during the kickoff of his "Get It Done Express" bus tour at the Dollarhide Community Center in Compton, California on February 3, 2020.

Mike Bloomberg is trying to position himself as a moderate candidate who has the resources and record to unite the Democratic Party to take on President Donald Trump this fall.

But despite his recent surge in polls, that might be a difficult task as he remains a divisive figure among a group historically important to Democrats – labor unions.

To be sure, unions' support or opposition may not make or break Democratic candidacies this cycle, as key constituencies within the party are merely looking for the best chance to win in November. The influential Nevada Culinary Workers' union declined to support any of the Democratic candidates ahead of the debate Wednesday night and the state's caucuses this Saturday. Nor is there a clear front-runner for endorsement of the 12.5 million-member AFL-CIO, as former Vice President Joe Biden, once the would-be union darling, continues to fall in the polls.

Yet the chances of Bloomberg becoming a champion of organized labor early in the primary season might seem small, despite his recent unveiling of some union-friendly policy proposals. Bloomberg's media company, Bloomberg LP, is not unionized, though the legal research firm it acquired in 2011, Bloomberg BNA, does have a union. During his three-term run as New York mayor, Bloomberg's tough tactics earned him a mixed record with unions: he had his share of enemies and allies, as well as people who straddled both sides of the divide.

As the city's finances took a hit from an economic crisis and a ballooning deficit, Bloomberg targeted union contracts and pensions as a path to financial stabilization. He ended his 12-year run on Dec. 31, 2013, with a balanced budget. But he had lost the support of New York's largest municipal public employee union, District Council 37, which had backed his first run. The union represents workers in hospitals, schools libraries and city colleges.

Other union criticisms of Bloomberg persist. Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, which represents 24,000 sworn NYPD members, has called Bloomberg's apologies for stop-and-frisk "too little, too late." The union has said Bloomberg's policy worsened its relations with communities and made police officers the target of hatred.

Bloomberg has also drawn anger from the teachers unions for his support of charter schools, which the groups believe drain public schools and educators of resources. After Bloomberg announced his run for president late last year, the United Federation of Teachers declared in a newspaper distributed to its more than 190,000 members that under his watch in New York "public school educators felt disrespected and demoralized" while "students were shortchanged."

His charitable activities as a private citizen have proven equally as divisive. Through Bloomberg Philanthropies, he's continued to support private education, as well as a coal-free future, both controversial decisions for certain union members. Those same activities, though, have also earned him allies.

Despite the teachers union's past issues with Bloomberg, the president of its parent union, the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, recently told the Hill she believes Bloomberg has a chance of "going all the way." Bloomberg's charity, Bloomberg Philanthropies, has pledged money to support low-income students. The AFT, meantime, has partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun-safety advocacy group that Bloomberg helped found.

Weingarten and Bloomberg shared a byline in a USA Today editorial in 2018 acknowledging that while they have butted heads over the best way to improve schools, they share a focus on fair pay for teachers.

The country's largest federation of unions, the AFL-CIO, is also split on Bloomberg, a person familiar with the union's thinking said, requesting anonymity in order to speak freely about union dynamics.

There are others, though, who are in favor of Bloomberg's candor and frank approach. Some are focused on simply finding a candidate they think can win.

"I've certainly seen people express concerns and Bloomberg," said Thea Mei Lee, president of the Economic Policy Institute, who previously served as deputy chief of staff at the AFL-CIO. "But they're also trying to figure out who can beat Trump, and having money is always useful in the election."

The Bloomberg campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this article.