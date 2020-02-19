Piper Sandler hikes Tesla price target to $928, highest on Wall Street

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Piper Sandler raised its price target on Tesla to a street high, saying the electric automaker's push into other areas of clean energy will drive the stock higher.

The firm's analyst Alexander Potter raised his price target to $928 per share, up from $729. That is the highest near-term target among major analysts, but is below where the stock peaked during its rapid rise earlier this month.

The stock was trading at roughly $917 per share in the premarket on Wednesday, about 1% below Piper's target and roughly 7% above where shares closed on Tuesday.