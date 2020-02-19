Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Imax, Pioneer, Zillow and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Zillow — Shares of the real estate information company climbed 8% in extended trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Zillow had revenue of $944 million in the quarter, while analysts were expecting $815 million, according to Refinitiv.

Pioneer Natural Resources — The oil and gas company's stock climbed 2% during extended trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results and raised their cash dividend. Pioneer reported earnings of $2.36 per share excluding some items for the quarter, while analysts had expected earnings of $2.09 per share, according to FactSet. Pioneer also announced it would increase its quarterly dividend to 55 cents per share, which applies to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31.

Boston Beer Company — Shares of the alcoholic beverage company dropped 6% in extended trading after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations and gave weak fiscal year revenue guidance. Boston Beer reported earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter while analysts had expected earnings of $1.47 per share

IMAX — Shares of the entertainment technology company jumped 5% during extended trading after beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter. IMAX reported earnings of 35 cents per share excluding some items on revenues of $124.3 million, while analysts had expected earnings of 31 cents per share on revenues of $117.5 million, according to Refinitiv.

Climarex Energy — Shares of the energy company jumped 8% during extended trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and increased its cash dividend. The company's fourth-quarter revenue beat analyst estimates by more than $27 million, according to FactSet, while earnings missed estimates by 6 cents per share. Climarex increased its quarterly dividend 10% to 22 cents per share.