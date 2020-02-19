Your first trade for Wednesday, February 19

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the Platinum ETF.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Junior Gold Miner ETF.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Alibaba.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Gardner Denver.

Disclaimer

