BlackRock says China will likely keep 'abundant' liquidity to help cushion coronavirus impact

China will likely seek to keep "abundant" liquidity in the country as it continues to grapple with the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak, according to the world's largest investment firm BlackRock.

"I think from a measures perspective, I don't think we have seen all of it as yet," Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit at BlackRock, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has already killed more than 2,000 people and infected more than 74,000 others, most of them from China. It has also spread to more than two dozen countries and has triggered sell-offs in some financial markets and prompted a few governments to downgrade their economic outlook.

Seth's comments came before China cut its loan prime rate (LPR) on Thursday morning, a move that could lower borrowing costs for businesses.

In a widely expected move, the People's Bank of China on Thursday cut its 1-year LPR by 10 basis points, while the 5-year LPR saw a 5 basis points reduction. The announcement came days after the People's Bank of China reduced the .

The LPR is the interest rate that banks charge their most creditworthy customers. In August last year, the Chinese central bank changed the way commercial lenders set interest rates for loans.

The coronavirus outbreak in China has delayed the return of operations in factories following an extended Lunar New Year holiday. It has also raised concerns over its potential economic impact, both domestically as well as internationally. Earlier this week, Apple warned it did not expect to meet its second-quarter forecast for revenue, and cited lower iPhone supply globally as well as lower Chinese demand due to the outbreak.