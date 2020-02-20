Fed Vice Chair Clarida throws cold water on traders pricing in a rate cut

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida doused talk of a rate cut, saying in an interview Thursday with CNBC that he doesn't think most market participants really expect one or that it is noted.

"Market pricing for rate cuts is a little tricky, because there's market expectations for rates, there also can be term and liquidity premiums," the central bank official told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box" interview.

Futures contracts are pointing to a rate reduction as soon as June or July and no later than September, according to various indicators.

However, Clarida said economists surveyed by Bloomberg largely do not see the Fed easing this year, a view that he gives strong weight.

"I don't think when you ask folks they're pricing in that rate cut, even though market pricing might suggest that," he said.

Stock market futures took a turn lower as Clarida spoke.