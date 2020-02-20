Investor Ron Baron is making a killing on Tesla. Here's what else his fund is betting on

Billionaire investor Ron Baron is making a killing on his investment in Elon Musk's Tesla. Here's what else his firm is betting on to continue his winning streak, including some unusual names among its top picks.

Baron's firm, Baron Capital, has a growth portfolio called the Baron Opportunity fund and Tesla sits in its top ten holdings. As of Tuesday, the fund, with about $438 million in net assets, is up 15.73% this year, beating the S&P 500 which is up about 4.7% in 2020 through Wednesday.

Tesla is 5.7% of the net assets in the Opportunity Fund, as of January 31. The electric car market's 100% rally this year has certainly boosted the fund's performance this year. Earlier this month, Baron told CNBC he believes Tesla's revenue could top $1 trillion in the next 10 years.