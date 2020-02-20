Mike Bloomberg owns a New York condo in a Trump property

Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of New York City, speaks at CityLab Detroit, a global city summit, on October 29, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Real estate makes strange bedfellows.

Mike Bloomberg, the 2020 candidate who is using his personal fortune to try to defeat President Donald Trump on election day, owns a condo in a Trump-owned property, Crain's New York Business reported.

The billionaire bought a unit in one of the Trump Organization's developments for $3.8 million in late 2000, right as he was preparing for his first run for mayor of New York.

The value of the apartment at 610 Park Avenue in Manhattan today is close to $6.2 million, according to Crain's.

Neither the Trump Organization nor a Bloomberg campaign representative returned a request for comment from CNBC.

Bloomberg entered the 2020 Democratic primary in November, arguing that he would do the best job of competing with and beating Trump.

Throughout Bloomberg's candidacy, Trump has been disparaging the former mayor on Twitter. Following Bloomberg's poor showing in the Democratic primary debate on Wednesday evening, Trump continued the assault.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg's debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones," Trump tweeted following Wednesday's debate. "He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn't knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!"

Meanwhile, reports of Bloomberg's past chumminess with Trump have begun to surface. One month after Trump got elected to office, Bloomberg told the president, "Yes, Donald, I do love you," according to a video that's making the rounds on social media.

On Thursday, Trump himself pointed to a moment of Bloomberg's one-time devotion, in which the former mayor called himself "a fan" of the president and referred to Trump as a "New York icon."

After spending more than $400 million of his own personal fortune on campaign ads, Bloomberg has jumped into third place among the Democratic candidates for president, with about 16% of support, according to a Real Clear Politics national polling average.

Read the full report from Crain's here.