Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion in latest deal for online brokerage industry

Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley will acquire E-Trade for $13 billion, the companies said on Thursday, the latest in a consolidation wave for the brokerage industry.

Morgan Stanley will pay $58.74 a share in stock for E-Trade in a deal bringing together $3.1 trillion in client assets. Morgan Stanley shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading. E-Trade shares jumped 20% before they were halted.

"E*TRADE represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for our Wealth Management business and a leap forward in our Wealth Management strategy," said James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, in a press release. "In addition, this continues the decade-long transition of our Firm to a more balance sheet light business mix, emphasizing more durable sources of revenue."

The deal, which is expected to closed in the fourth quarter of 2020, follows last year's $26 billion all-stock purchase of TD Ameritrade by Charles Schwab. At the time of that deal, analysts speculated E-Trade may be next to find a partner as the discount brokerage industry faces increasing margin pressures from zero commission trading. After Schwab became the first major player to drop online commission fees last October, competitors were forced to follow with Fidelity and E-trade making similar annoucements shortly thereafter.

E-trade, with 5.2 million client accounts and over $360 billion of retail client assets, will be adding to Morgan Stanley's 3 million client accounts and $2.7 trillion of client assets, the release said.

CEO of E-Trade Mike Pizzi will be joining Morgan Stanley and continue to run the business and integration within the Morgan Stanley franchise.

E-Trade shares will reopen for trading at 8 a.m. ET.