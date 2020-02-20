Plague of locusts threatens East African economies as UN sounds alarm

A local resident tries to swot away a swarm of desert locusts in Mathiakani, Kitui County, Kenya, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The number of locusts in East Africa could expand 500 times by June, the UN's Food & Agriculture Organization said last month. Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The worst desert locust infestation in 70 years is ravaging East Africa, potentially endangering economies in a region heavily dependent on agriculture for food security. In recent days, locust swarms have begun to impact South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania, having already decimated crops throughout Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations earlier this week called the situation "extremely alarming." The UN warned of an unprecedented threat to food security in a part of the world where millions face hunger, and the FAO estimated that 70,000 hectares of crops in Kenya and around 30,000 hectares in Ethiopia had been infested. It added that locusts had attacked coffee and tea crops that account for approximately 30% of Ethiopia's exports. The FAO also estimated that around 8.5 million Ethiopians and 3.1 million Kenyans already face food insecurity. The locusts have now begun breeding along both sides of the Red Sea in Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia. Desert locusts can travel up to 150km (95 miles) a day, and a one-square-kilometer swarm can devour as much food as 35,000 people in a single day, according to the UN.

Credit danger and risk of unrest

In a recent report, Moody's said the infestation is "credit negative" for economies heavily dependent on agriculture, which contributes roughly a third of gross domestic product (GDP) across the whole of East Africa and is responsible for more than 65% of employment across the region, with the exception of Kenya, its largest economy. Moody's said the infestation will "test existing food storage in fragile Horn of Africa countries and add to inflationary pressures given the relatively high proportion of food in the consumer price index basket." "Rising food prices from a prolonged shortage of key crops fuels the potential for social unrest across East Africa, a region where we already assess political risks as elevated and the ingredients for potential social unrest prevalent," Moody's Vice-President and Senior Credit Officer Kelvin Dalrymple said. "Moreover, low per-capita incomes in East Africa, coupled with high income inequality and high poverty levels, make these countries vulnerable and less able to absorb shocks," the report added.

Locusts swarm acros a highway at Lerata village, near Archers Post in Samburu county, approximately 300 kilomters (186 miles) north of Kenyan capital, Nairobi on January 22, 2020. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP) (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to CNBC Africa earlier this week, Dalrymple suggested that while a dollar value of lost crops has yet to emerge, making it difficult to estimate potential damage, a continuation of the situation could see between one and two percentage points shaved from the GDP growth of affected countries this year. Capital Economics Emerging Markets Economist Virág Fórizs also told CNBC on Thursday that the situation could "go from bad to worse" as the swarms continued to expand.

Kenyan resilience