Stamps.com jumps more than 50% Thursday, a year after crashing nearly 50% in a single day

There's volatility and then there's Stamps.com.



Shares of Stamps.com rallied more than 50% on Thursday after the mailing and shipping services company posted quarterly numbers that blew away analyst expectations.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $2.12 per share for the fourth quarter on revenue of $160.9 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.03 per share on sales of $144.7 million.

Stamps.com shares have experienced high levels of volatility over the past year. The company said Feb. 21, 2019 it was discontinuing its partnership with the U.S. Postal Service. The stock crashed nearly 50% that day. However, the stock later rebounded from those losses and in October Stamps.com announced a partnership with UPS.

CEO Ken McBride said during a call with analysts on Wednesday the partnership offers Stamps.com customers discounts of up to 55% on UPS standard shipping rates. The partnership "drives the value proposition of our service offerings, empowers our customers by offering them more choice and control over their shipping needs," he said.

Stamps.com also issued better-than-expected earnings guidance for fiscal 2020. The company expects full-year earnings per share to range between $4 and $5, well above a FactSet estimate of $3.24.

