Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: First Solar, Dropbox, Fitbit and more

Dropbox — Shares of the data services company soared 13% during extended trading after the company announced strong fourth-quarter financial results. The company beat earnings expectations during the quarter by 3 cents per share and the $446 million in revenue exceeded the $443 million that analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. During the surge, shares briefly exceeded $21 per share, the price at which it sold shares in its initial public offering.

Fitbit — Shares of the wearable health device company dropped 1% during extended trading after the company missed analyst expectations on the top and bottom line for fourth-quarter financial results. Fitbit reported a loss of 12 cents per share excluding some items on revenues of $502 million, while analysts were expecting earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $523 million.

First Solar — Shares of the solar energy company tanked nearly 15% during extended trading after the company announced poor financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year. First Solar reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.40 billion while analysts had expected $1.75 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also provided adjusted fiscal year 2019 earnings of $1.48 per share, which was well below the earnings of $2.13 per share that analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

Cabot Oil & Gas — The oil and gas company's shares slipped about 4% during extended trading after the company released fourth-quarter financial results. Cabot reported earnings of 30 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $461.4 million. Earnings matched expectations, though analysts had expected revenue of $477.7 million, according to FactSet.

Sprint — Shares of the telecommunications provider climbed 5% during extended trading after news broke about the latest T-Mobile merger developments. The two companies have agreed to amend their merger deal agreement to give Deutsche Telekom a slightly higher ownership stake in the new combined company. T-Mobile said Thursday it plans to close the merger by April 1. Shares of T-Mobile were down about 1% after hours.

Sprouts Farmers Markets — The health grocery store operator's stock jumped 6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Sprouts reported earnings of 27 cents per share while analysts had expected earnings of 14 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenues were in-line with analyst estimates.

Texas Roadhouse — The restaurant chain's stock climbed 7% after the company beat on the top and bottom line in the fourth quarter. The company reported earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $725 million during the quarter, while analysts had expected earnings of 52 cents per share on revenue of $714 million, according to Refinitiv.

