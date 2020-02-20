Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Anheuser Busch InBev, & more

(This story is for subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Wells Fargo downgraded the multinational semiconductor company and said it sees shares approaching a more "balanced" risk/reward scenario.
"We're positive on AMD's competitive positioning and share gain story. However, at current levels, and based on our new sum-of-the- parts (SOTP) analysis, we are downgrading to Equal Weight from Overweight as we see shares approaching levels that present a more balanced risk/reward"
JPMorgan downgraded the beverage maker and said it was seeing "new and intensifying" competition in many high profile markets as well as disruption from hard seltzer in the United States.
"Despite a more benign input cost environment, 2020 is shaping up to remain challenging, leading to pressure on both GM and EBITDA margin. We also see ABI at a turning point ‒ as it tries to generate volume growth it appears to no longer be committed to raising prices in line with inflation. 'Smart affordability' has been rolled out across key markets, pressuring our price/mix and margin forecasts."