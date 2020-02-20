Elizabeth Warren buys full-page ad slamming Sheldon Adelson in his own newspaper day after debate

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is interviewed on MSNBC inside the spin room at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino after the Democratic presidential primary debate on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is not letting up on billionaires.

In a bold move, the Massachusetts lawmaker took out a full-page ad revealing how much billionaire Sheldon Adelson would pay under her wealth tax - in his own newspaper.

Adelson, who has a net worth of $39.6 billion, according to the ad, would pay $2.3 billion in taxes in the first year under her plan.

The figure represents "less than 6% of his wealth," the ad reads.

"With that small wealth tax, we can invest in Nevada families," the ad in The Las Vegas Review-Journal reads in bold print.

The ad lists four potential areas in which the money can be spent: cancellation of student debt in the state, 91,000 more families eligible for free childcare, additional funding for nearly 500,000 school students and the elimination of tuition in public universities and colleges in Nevada.

The ad is not the first time Warren has singled out Adelson. In October, Warren in a tweet called him "a casino tycoon & 1 of Trump's billionaire buddies."

Adelson is a top Republican donor who's been a full-throated defender of President Donald Trump. He was a top financier for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Warren's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ad buy comes a day after Warren took on former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg on the debate stage, during which she pressed him on his record with women and female employees and slammed him for trying to buy the election. Bloomberg has spent more than $400 million on his personal fortune on campaign advertising.