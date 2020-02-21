Bloomberg offers to release women from 3 non-disclosure agreements related to his comments

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg addresses a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia, U.S., November 25, 2019.

Mike Bloomberg on Friday offered to release women from three non-disclosure agreements with his media company if they wanted.

He also said that in the future his company no long would offer NDAs "to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."

Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, announced the offer and new policy two days after he was blasted by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at a presidential debate in Las Vegas for his use of NDAs, and for his refusal to release women from them.

In a statement on his campaign website, the former New York mayor Bloomberg said that his offer of release from NDAs is for women who had complained "about comments they said I had made."

His statement did not address the question of why he is not releasing any other person who signed a non-disclosure agreement with Bloomberg LP from such a pact.

The campaign and Bloomberg's company had no immediate comment.

In Wednesday's debate, when Warren had called on Bloomberg to release female employees from NDAs, he said, "we have a very few nondisclosure agreements."

Warrent then pounced, "How many is that?"

Bloomberg said, "Let me finish."

"None of them accused me of doing anything other than – maybe they didn't like a joke I told," Bloomberg said, to ggroans from the audience.