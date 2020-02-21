Bloomberg offers to release women from 3 non-disclosure agreements related to his comments

Mike Bloomberg on Friday offered to release women from three non-disclosure agreements with his media company if they wanted.
He also said that in the future his company no long would offer NDAs "to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."
Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, announced the offer and new policy two days after he was blasted by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at a presidential debate in Las Vegas for his use of NDAs, and for his refusal to release women from them.
In a statement on his campaign website, the former New York mayor Bloomberg said that his offer of release from NDAs is for women who had complained "about comments they said I had made."
His statement did not address the question of why he is not releasing any other person who signed a non-disclosure agreement with Bloomberg LP from such a pact.
The campaign and Bloomberg's company had no immediate comment.
In Wednesday's debate, when Warren had called on Bloomberg to release female employees from NDAs, he said, "we have a very few nondisclosure agreements."
Warrent then pounced, "How many is that?"
Bloomberg said, "Let me finish."
"None of them accused me of doing anything other than – maybe they didn't like a joke I told," Bloomberg said, to ggroans from the audience.
Warren earlier had stung the ultra-rich Bloomberg, who was making his first appearance in a Democratic presidential debate after spending hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising and other efforts to increase his standings in the polls.
"I'd like to talk about who we're running against," Warren said.
"A billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians.' And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."
In his statement Friday, Bloomberg said, "I've had the company go back over its record and they've identified 3 NDAs that we signed over the past 30-plus years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made. If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release."
"I've done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I've decided that for as long as I'm running the company, we won't offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward," Bloomberg said.
"I recognize that NDAs, particularly when they are used in the context of sexual harassment and sexual assault, promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported. It is imperative that when problems occur, workplaces not only address the specific incidents, but the culture and practices that led to those incidents. And then leaders must act."
Additional reporting by Kevin Breuninger and Brian Schwartz
